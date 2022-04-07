Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.