Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
