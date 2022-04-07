Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51,919 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 743,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,739. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.