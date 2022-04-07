Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $216.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average is $216.33. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

