Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

TSE:MRU traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Metro has a 1-year low of C$55.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.76. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

