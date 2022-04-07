Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.35 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $74,014.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010275 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,118,289 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

