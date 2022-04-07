ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $247,522.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROCKI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROCKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.