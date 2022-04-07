Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00006607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00389184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00086972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00096278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

