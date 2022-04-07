iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $271.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

