LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in LKQ by 18,154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.