Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $826,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

