Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,557 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 383.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 130,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE RHI opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

