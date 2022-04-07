Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

4/6/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44).

3/1/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,861. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

