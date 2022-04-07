Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.98. 38,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.55. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of C$389.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

