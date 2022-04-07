International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 73,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,174. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

