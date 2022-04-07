First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 6278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.