First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 6278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.
In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
