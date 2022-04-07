Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $649,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

