Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.26

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Several brokerages have commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,552 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,720,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

