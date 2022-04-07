Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.75). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 422,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,258,627. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

