Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.45

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.45 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 4228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

