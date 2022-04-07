Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Textron continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity. Looking ahead, Textron expects a ramp up of its commercial deliveries, which should boost its top line. It launches products to capture more market share. It boasts a solid solvency position in the short term. It also has impressive financial ratios, which further reflect its solid financial position. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. Global air travel started 2022 on a soft note, thanks to the spread of Omnicron variant worldwide. This might have an adverse impact on the stock’s near-term results. A comparative analysis of the its trailing 12-month EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.71. 11,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,843. Textron has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

