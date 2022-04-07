M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 11,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after buying an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.