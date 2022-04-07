Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Infinera stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Infinera (Get Rating)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
