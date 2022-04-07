Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 44.2% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $369,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.