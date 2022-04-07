Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CHR traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,016. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.22. The stock has a market cap of C$703.50 million and a P/E ratio of -32.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

