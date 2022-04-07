Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Reaches $253,570.23

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.61 or 0.00024434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $253,570.23 and $7,628.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

