Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,819. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

