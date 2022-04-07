Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

3/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,620,508. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,512,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 41.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 363,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

