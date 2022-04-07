Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.52

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 13782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.