Mithril Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.09 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011281 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00233911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

