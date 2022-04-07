Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53,518.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $413,861.60 and approximately $53,518.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

