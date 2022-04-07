MASQ Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $152,505.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

