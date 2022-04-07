MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.95

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 37081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

