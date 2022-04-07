First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.39

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $667.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

