XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.57

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 5039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,233,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,200 shares of company stock worth $18,111,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

