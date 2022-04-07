Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $34.75. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

