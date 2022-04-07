Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envista by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $8,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE:NVST opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

