Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 392,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of MO opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

