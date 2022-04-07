Idena Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $557,464.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00236736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00190441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00034528 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.00 or 0.07346005 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,838,658 coins and its circulating supply is 60,083,187 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

