Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $461.67. 3,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,860. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $329.87 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

