Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

LLY stock traded up $19.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.13. 44,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock valued at $249,126,932 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

