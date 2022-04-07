Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

Shares of UNH traded up $17.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,501. The company has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $533.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

