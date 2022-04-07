Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 858 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,921,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 561.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

BIB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. 49,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,605. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

