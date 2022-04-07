Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 94,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

