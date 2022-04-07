Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.44. 56,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

