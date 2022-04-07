Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,117,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.