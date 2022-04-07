British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 5,280,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,693. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

