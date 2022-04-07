Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

BABA traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

