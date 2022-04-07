Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,505 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Crane worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.77. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.