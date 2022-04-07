Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 115,307 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,307 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,784. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

