iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,226,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,521,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,039. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

