Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 4,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.